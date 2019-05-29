Callahan Co. searching for theft, burglary suspects

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Callahan County Attorney’s Office is asking for help identifying two people they say have committed several crimes.

According to a social media post, the Callahan County Attorney’s Office is looking for the two people pictured in relation to a vehicle burglary in the Putnam area.

The pair are also accused of making several fraudulent credit card transactions as well as fraudulently using personal information.

If you recognize these individuals, please contact the County Attorney’s Office at 325-854-5810 or via Facebook messenger (not in the comments section).