Camp Able has clear vision for recent donation

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB) - Camp Able, a nonprofit horse sanctuary that serves special needs children, was the recipient of a $7,200 donation - the vision for that check being crystal clear.

The nonprofit, based in Buffalo Gap, gave a presentation to the Big Country 100 Women Who Care at the group's meeting Tuesday. Group members meet quarterly to hear presentations from area organizations, selecting one of them to receive a collection made up of member donations. Camp Able being the group's most recent benefactor.

Camp Able, a home for rescued horses, mainly works with special needs children and occasionally works with military veterans.

"Our mission is to serve humans with special needs of all ages, but our focus tends to be on children," Lota Zoth, Executive Director and volunteer at Camp Able, says.

The camp's mission being driven by the horsepower of the animals it rescues.

"We currently have 43 horses and five donkeys in our herd," says volunteer Cary Corthron.

That herd growing by one more member just this past Sunday with the birth of a baby donkey now named Rue.

The group says donations like those made by the Big Country 100 Women Who Care helps cover the operating costs of the camp like food, equipment maintenance and shelter.

"This means we can keep these horses from looking really skinny," Corthron says.

Those donationas also making it a little easier for campers to hit the trail.

"70 percent of those children probably wouldn't be able to pay for those sessions. Thanks to the generosity of those donors we're able to offer these sessions to these children who desperately need it," Zoth says.

Recent donations made it possible for the nonprofit to add additional water sources and a new loafing shed to it's grounds, the most recent donation also clearing the way for future projects.

"We hope to have, in addition to our lovely outdoor riding facility we have here, the ability to have a covered riding arena at some land we recently purchased about four miles away from our current facilities," says Zoth.

And with the nonprofit celebrating it's five year anniversary, Camp Able has no plans to ride off into the sunset any time soon.