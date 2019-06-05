Video: Cars stalling in flood waters following Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene residents are dealing with flooding around town after Wednesday afternoon's thunderstorm.

High rainwater levels have caused cars to stall out on North 10th and Jefferson, as well as North 1st Street and Cedar.

Safety officials remind motorists to avoid highly-flooded areas and to "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

The afternoon thunderstorm is also causing water to surge through creeks in Abilene, including Catclaw Creek.

To see some of the flooding around town, watch the attached videos.