Video: Cars stalling in flood waters following Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene residents are dealing with flooding around town after Wednesday afternoon's thunderstorm.
High rainwater levels have caused cars to stall out on North 10th and Jefferson, as well as North 1st Street and Cedar.
Safety officials remind motorists to avoid highly-flooded areas and to "Turn Around, Don't Drown."
The afternoon thunderstorm is also causing water to surge through creeks in Abilene, including Catclaw Creek.
To see some of the flooding around town, watch the attached videos.
More Stories
-
The Coleman Fire Department has seen an increase in the number of…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Hardin Simmons…
-
ABILENE, TX (KTAB) - Monsignor Robert Bush, 75, was…