CDC: Alzheimer’s cases to nearly triple by 2060

NBC NEWS – The number of people with Alzheimer’s disease will nearly triple over the next 40 years, unless something dramatic happens to change trends, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week.

Right now, about 5 million people have Alzheimer’s, the CDC says. That’s about 1.6 percent of the population. But by 2060, that number will hit nearly 14 million, which will then be 3.3 percent of the projected population.

It is difficult to predict just how many people will develop Alzheimer’s, the most common cause of dementia. But as more people live longer, the numbers will inevitably go up.

