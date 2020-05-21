Celebrating 90 years at the Paramount, couple shares 30 years of memories

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If there was a movie about the Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene, Rob Marclein’s role would be a small scene and it would start in the 1990s.

“I graduated ACU in 1991 with a theatre degree and then of course I needed a job,” said Marclein.

Marclein began his career at the Paramount working behind the blue lights in the technical booth, but like any good movie, his has a love story weaved into it as well.

“Our Fridays and Saturday night dates were in the tech booth while he was running the movie,” said Tammy Marclein.

That wouldn’t be the only memory these two spent at the theatre, in fact the stage would soon be the host to several milestones in their lives, including their wedding reception.

“We had a dance right here on the stage, and a DJ and my brother mooned us from the balcony up there,” said Tammy Marclein.

While there was a slight intermission in the early 2000s, the curtains wouldn’t be closed for very long, and Rob would return to work at the Paramount, this time in a different role.

“They created the house manager’s position out front,” said Rob Marclein.

It’s magical, it just seems magical, so much of our life has taken place in here and we have just loved every minute of it,” said Tammy Marclein.

From the beginning of their story, to what’s still being written, Rob Marclein might be a small part in the Paramount’s story, but the Paramount is his entire movie.