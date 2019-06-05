Child killed in Texarkana house fire
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A child has died in a house fire in Texarkana.
The fire broke out at a home in the 3000 block of Meadows Dr. Wednesday morning.
Texarkana Texas Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says the call came in around 11:19 a.m. There were five or six kids inside the home, along with one adult. All escaped unharmed, except for one preschool age boy.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the boy's exact cause of death.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
