Children hospitalized after school bus crash near Muleshoe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KBLK) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the report of a school bus crash at the intersection of TX-214 and CR-1028 in Bailey County around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the crash also involved a truck tractor semi-trailer that collided with bus as the bus was trying to turn.

Approximately 10 elementary school students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a DPS statement. The statement also reported all students were transported to the Muleshoe Area Medical Center for treatment.

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety: