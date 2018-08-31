City of Abilene Labor Day closings

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Most City of Abilene offices and community service centers will be closed Monday, September 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday with the exception of those providing life safety services such as fire and police protection.

The Abilene Animal Shelter will be closed September 3. Citizens with an animal related emergency should contact the Abilene Police Department at 325-673-8331 and an Animal Services Officer will be dispatched to handle the call. After Labor Day, the shelter will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 4.

Solid Waste Service offices and the Environmental Recycling Center (ERC) will not be open Labor Day. Commercial and residential services will continue as scheduled.

CityLink Transit will not operate on Saturday, September 1 through Monday, September 3. Bus routes and Paratransit Services will resume operations on Tuesday, September 4.

Municipal Court will also be closed on Labor Day. All citations due Monday, September 3, will be due Tuesday, September 4, with no penalty.

The Abilene Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission at 4 p.m. on Labor Day. Adventure Cove will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Splash pads will be open all day.

The Main and Mockingbird branches of the Abilene Public Library will be closed. The South branch of the Abilene Public Library located in the Mall of Abilene will be open regular hours.

The Water Services Center at 701 E. Hwy. 80, will be open on September 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to take delinquent payments for customers whose water has been turned off and for new customers needing water service. For water emergencies, sewer problems and reports of water conservation ordinance violations, citizens may call the Water Services Center’s emergency hotline, 325-676-6000, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Other holiday closings include City Hall, the Water Billing Office, Health Department, Abilene Convention Center, the Development Corporation of Abilene, the Airport Administration Office and City Recreation and Senior Citizen centers.

