City of Abilene senior centers make plans to reopen & increase participation lost from pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City of Abilene senior centers are getting ready to open doors for the first time in a year.

From March 18, 2020 to March 18, 2021, Rose Park Senior Center volunteer Julie Cavazos has been limited to just 30 seconds a day to check in on some of her favorite seniors.

Most of the time, she has to do it through a car window.

“It’s better to see them in any way then not and worry about them,” said Cavazos.

The drive-thru lunches at Rose Park Senior Center started at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the time, they were free.

“Of course the word, ‘temporary,’ we thought maybe a month, maybe two,” said Bobby Brown with the Rose Park Senior Center.

Weeks soon turned into months, and after almost a year, the City of Abilene voted to start charging for meals.

When the cost went up, the number of cars coming through went down.

The center says wheels rolling through went from 400 to somewhere around 260.

“We had some people who they may have been getting two lunches and giving a donation, now they buy a lunch and so the donation may be a little less,” said Brown.

As doors get ready to open, Brown says it’s not just about bringing money in, but bringing people in as well.

“I would love to get a 60-year-old senior that continues to participate until they’re 90,” said Brown.

Brown says they plan to target the younger generation of seniors by utilizing more of the city’s sport complexes.

Until then, the 260 driving through stay loyal and are excited to get out of the driver’s seat and back around a family table.

An exact date for the opening has not been set, but Brown says it could be as soon as the beginning of April.