City of Abilene Water Utility Office has new home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A reminder for Abilene residents: if you pay your water bills in person, the City Water Utility Office now has a new home.
The new customer service center is now on South 1st Street in the old K-Mart building.
The office on Cypress Street is permanently closed, as it will be demolished in preparation for the new downtwon hotel.
The old K-Mart building will also house the new law enforcement center.
