Main News

City of Abilene Water Utility Office has new home

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 08:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:53 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A reminder for Abilene residents: if you pay your water bills in person, the City Water Utility Office now has a new home.

The new customer service center is now on South 1st Street in the old K-Mart building.

The office on Cypress Street is permanently closed, as it will be demolished in preparation for the new downtwon hotel.

The old K-Mart building will also house the new law enforcement center.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected