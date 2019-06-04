City of Cisco welcomes new water treatment plant

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The days of limited water are gone.

“We don’t typically do this for our projects but this one we really thought warranted a big party and celebration,” said vice president of Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd, Inc., Jordan Hibbs.

The City of Cisco opened the doors to a brand-new water treatment plant Monday, a project that was years in the making.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” said Hibbs.

HIbbs says that because 3 years ago the treatment plant was completely wiped away by flood water.

“It was probably the worst day of my life,” said Randy Johnson, who was working at the plant at the time.

Johnson said he and his co-workers came back from lunch when they noticed water flowing over the spillway and within hours, the water had washed away the entire plant and part of Highway 6.

“You know, I’ve worked out here all my life, just about, and it was just heart wrenching just to see all this stuff you’ve worked all these years on,” said Johnson.

“We’ve all experienced failures of individual items at water plants but this was different in that everything was destroyed, every piece of electrical gear, every mechanical component at the plant, the entire plant was a loss,” said Hibbs.

It was a challenge to say the least , but one that Hibbs and his engineering team were up for.

In a matter of days a temporary plant was up and running while they began work on the new and now 3 years later almost to the day, those hard hats can be put away and the water restrictions lifted.

“You can’t say enough about what water is like to have enough water for our citizens to be able to enjoy again,” said Cisco Mayor Tammy Douglas.

As far as the city workers who’ve spent the last couple years working out of a trailer, they say they are excited to be back home.

The new building is out of the path of the spillover, so in the event of a flood, the plant will not be damaged.