City of Merkel warns of flooding in already affected areas
MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The City of Merkel is warning citizens of impending flooding, especially in areas that were already affected by high water earlier this month.
Wednesday morning, city officials sent an emergency press release that read in part, "saturated conditions and expected continuous heavy rainfall over the next 3 hours is likely to cause localized flooding. Citizens affected by the recent flooding event should expect similar conditions and should take precautions."
Anyone who needs additional information can contact the City of Merkel at (325)928-4911.
Up-to-date information on flooding can be found on the Merkel Police Department's Facebook page throughout the day.
