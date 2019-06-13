City property with view of downtown Abilene available for bid

ABILENE, Texas (news release) – The City of Abilene is now accepting bids for its property located at 294, 302, and 310 Medical Drive. Interested parties have until 11:00 a.m. on July 2, 2019 to submit a sealed, written bid for the property.

The property is a total of 4.31 acres, as is outlined in the attached photo in yellow. Interested bidders may view the property on June 25, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The minimum bid for the property is $420,000. Bids must contain the bid amount, and a brief description of the intended use and/or development plans for the property.

The portion of the property at 294 Medical Drive is under lease through April 30, 2024.

Complete property details and bidding materials are available here, or at www.abilenetx.gov. Click the City Hall tab, Departments>Finance, Purchasing Division, and View Bids and Proposals.

For more bid information, call 325.676.6226, or email purchasing@abilenetx.gov. For more about this property, call 325.676.6491, or email travis.mcclure@abilenetx.gov.