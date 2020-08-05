Clyde CISD to hire bus aides for upcoming school year

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde CISD is preparing for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials in Clyde say the safest way to get to school this year is walking or having parents drive.

But the district says those who ride the bus will remain safe and healthy.

“We’re trying to find any way possible to protect the kids,” said Clyde CISD Assistant Superintendent Terry Phillips.

Clyde CISD says it starts even before students cross the door hinges.

“They will be temperature checked and wear a mask before they enter the bus,” said the District Transportation Director Cody Hodges.

Hodges says seating assignments will also be implemented this year.

“We’ll be using alternating seats, assigned seats morning and afternoon routes,” said Hodges.

District officials say what will drive the safety aspect home is the extra set of hands that will help drivers like Cody Hodges.

“On an average bus you could be outnumbered 50 plus to 1, and trying to manage that many students ranging from kindergarten through twelftg grade can be very difficult,” said Hodges.

“We’re going to have the bus driver plus a bus aide on every bus in the morning,” said Phillips.

This may be the only case where filling another seat will actually promote safety both on and off the bus.

“Putting the aide on the bus to do the check outside ensures that nobody gets into the bus that shouldn’t be in here to infect,” said Hodges.

Once kids get to school, the aides will get off too.

“They’re going to be employees that we currently have, we’re just going to adjust their hours a bit,” said Phillips.

All that leaves is getting things clean and ready for the next day.

Traditionally, Clyde CISD has offered transportation for every one of their students, but this year in order to cut down on the amount of kids riding the bus, they will only be offering that service to students who live two or more miles away.