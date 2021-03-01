Clyde High School student fights battles on and off the field

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just like any play in a big game, a team huddles, devises a plan, and then executes.

Wesley Showengerdt is taking on the same strategy during the biggest plays of his life, battling cancer.

“It was very emotional at first, cause that’s some hard news to hear,” said Showengerdt.

Wesley was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a form of cancer.

“After that, it was just we pulled my other brother out of school and it was all trying to be together at one moment,” said Showengerdt.

It all started on the football field in the teams final game of the season.

Wesley was blindsided during a play and struck in his side.

“I was one of those hits where you just knew something just happened,” said Showengerdt. “At first we thought it was just a broken rib and it was sticking out weird.”

He found out later that wasn’t the case, instead the bump on his back was a sign of cancer.

Wesley is playing a different game than the night he was hit but he’s still playing through the pain.

This time instead of watching from the stands, his dad is at the sidelines, taking on the role of coach.

“My first response is how do I fix this,” said Brad Showengerdt. “What am I gonna do? How are we going to work this out?”

A plan is devised and Wesley looks at his next opponent, Chemo Therapy.

“It makes your head feel like it’s not screwed on all the way,” said Wesley.

As a lineman, it’s Wesley’s job to protect the quarterback but now his role is changing.

The Clyde community now on the line of scrimmage, protecting their player.

Several fundraisers have been set up to help the family pay for medical expenses.

“It’s amazing, I don’t know how to say thank you to all these people cause like, I don’t even know them,” said Wesley.

On the night of the big game, Wesley was hurt in the first quarter and fans saw him continue to play.

When it comes to fighting cancer, Wesley say’s it will be the same. He will play until the final whistle.

Wesley is sharing his testimony on his own youtube page, hoping to inspire others who may be going through the same thing.