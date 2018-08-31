Co-workers for two years discover they’re father and son

TILDEN, Wisconsin (WEAU) – Nathan Boos of Tilden, Wisconsin was adopted at birth and never knew who his biological parents were.

“Growing up I always knew that I was adopted, it just never crossed my mind that I would ever find my parents,” he says.

Nathan’s adoptive parents knew who his biological parents were, but because Nathan never asked, they never told him.

One day, Nathan’s mom noticed that Nathan was Facebook friends with his biological father.

After continuing the conversation with his adoptive mother, Nathan discovered his biological father is a truck driver, just like him.

“She just went on my Facebook and went through my friends list and brought up his picture and I said get out of here,” Boos says.

Bob, who has two other children with his ex-wife, says the choice to give Nathan up for adoption was a difficult one caused by financial stress.

The two men have actually been working together for the past two years.

“He messaged me on Facebook one day and asked me if I knew his biological mother and I’m like yeah that’s my ex-wife…and I about fell out of my seat…I’m like oh my god,” said Bob Degaro of Chippewa Falls.