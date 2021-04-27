Coleman PD trades in Tasers for pepper guns

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Police Department is trading stun guns for what they say is a much safer way to use force.

The Coleman Police Department recently spent $14,000 to buy pepper guns for each one of its officers.

Each of the guns cost about $1,100 and shoots out an oil that can reach up to 30 feet.

Interim Chief Chris Bratton says it’s much more effective at hitting a target than pepper spray and won’t effect those standing nearby.

“It is uncomfortable, it is hot, it is pepper and it’s made to incapacitate someone,” said Bratton.

The department made the switch from stun guns to the pepper alternatives last week, saying it’s a safer option for officers and citizens.

“There are about 1,500 deaths that may or may not be associated with the Taser, there are none with this,” said Bratton.

Bratton says it’s pretty simple to use, same as a gun. You load it and then pull the trigger and the oil shoots out.

It comes with four different canisters of oil in case there are multiple suspects and in the end stops officers from having to use deadly force.

“The man who came at one of our officers with a ray bar, he was wearing was wearing a heavy coat, Taser would have been totally ineffective. Her only other option would have been to go hands on or use a pistol. This gave us an option to take him into custody with no issues,” said Bratton.

Bratton says it’s a future for police departments as Tasers phase out.

So far the guns have been implemented in Coleman and 800 other agencies in Texas.

The police chief says all the money used for the guns came from extra funds in the department’s budget.