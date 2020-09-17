Coleman sees growth downtown, emphasizes shopping local during pandemic

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents in Coleman are putting a big emphasis on shopping local during the pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce is spearheading fundraisers and events to get people to go downtown.

One of those businesses is owned by Jamie Palmer, who started sanding soles and stitching boots in 2015.

“It was just a way to make extra money and I enjoyed it, so I furthered my education and did it for myself,” said Palmer.

When she opened the doors of her own shop just two years ago, her sounds and smells were some of only few on the block.

“It was real quiet, there wasn’t a lot of business,” said Palmer. “There was no restaurant [next door and] Prickly Pear wasn’t here.”

The Petal Patch was, however.

“It’s been here for about 45 years or so,” said Petal Patch owner Glacia Stalcup. “My husband’s from here, he went to school and graduated from here, and he said it’s been where businesses come and go.”

Stalcup says downtown has blossomed in the last few years as more and more businesses plant roots.

“It’s not just people coming and going, it’s people that are wanting to be here for the long haul,” said Stalcup.

While the pandemic has slowed things down, Stalcup and Palmer say it’s not by much.

“More than anything, I think everyone just wants to feel at home,” said Stalcup.

That’s what Stalcup says will keep doors open and cars driving through.

“Any time that you’ve got businesses and families where they can just feel that comfort of home, that’s important, and I think here in Coleman that’s what we strive for,” said Stalcup.

The Coleman Chamber of Commerce says downtown was pretty empty for at least 5 to 10 years before the latest business boom.