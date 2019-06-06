Coleman sees increase in bees

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Fire Department has seen an increase in the number of bee-related calls this year.

Street crews had to abandon a project Wednesday morning after being attacked by bees.

The Coleman fire Chief says they are used to only getting maybe two calls in the spring season, but in the last two months they have responded to 15.

With the increase in the number of bee calls in Coleman, officials want to remind everyone to be safe if they see a swarm.

“If you do see a bee swarm in the area, stay indoors, call 911 or the local dispatch center and let them know about the bee swarm,” says David Martinez, Coleman Fire Department.

Local bee experts say that the increase in the number of bees is due to the increase in vegatation from all the recent rain.