Coleman winery is putting the Big Country on the map in New York City showcase Video

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB) - When you think of great wines you probably think of France, Italy, Spain and California but Texas wines are starting to become more and more popular. A winery in Coleman is part of that movement representing the state in New York City this week. Rancho Loma Vineyards is one of 20 Texas wineries headed to the big apple to showcase what Texas wines have to offer.

It all started as a passion.

"Our vacations tended to be more wine focused and wine educational, and we were in Spain and we said 'the climate here is just like Texas,'" Rancho Loma Vineyards Owner Roberta Brandecker said.

This love soon fermented into a second career for Roberta and her husband Ed Brandecker, who spent years learning the art of winemaking and is now the Director of Winemaking for the company.

"And in 2016 we had our first vintage," Ed said.

Both Ed and Roberta are retired physicians and working together is nothing new.

"When we first started working together you know physicians tend to be very alpha in general but then as time went on you learn he's going to handle this I'm going to handle this and it was great," Roberta said.

Their background in medicine is also proving to blend well with their new career path.

"Winemaking is a lot like medicine that in addition to the science of it there's the art of it and trying to make sure that you can put a nuance and make things the very best you can," Ed said.

It's not just these doctors who have a hand in the business. With four other couples owning the winery and a French consultant, you could say this team creates a full-bodied finish.

"There's a lot of hard work. People have rolled up their sleeves and every one of our owners have contributed in some way. Each of us brings strengths to the table," Roberta said.

"When it really comes together and you say wow that's really good then you really know what you're going to have and so that's a real satisfying part of the whole experience," Ed said.

While RLV has already put Coleman on the map, this winery is hitting the big apple ready to showcase the fruits of their labor to the most sophisticated pallets.

"Wine Enthusiast, Wine Spectator, Wine Advocator, Wine Spirits these are all national publications that review wines and it's an opportunity for Texas to wine press," Ed said.

"I'm glad were able to show the press this is what Texas is able to do," Roberta said.

Rancho Loma is taking two white wines and two red wines to New York City.