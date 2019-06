DENVER (CNN) – Colorado has now made more than $1 billion in revenue since legalizing marijuana 5 years ago.

This week the Colorado Department of Revenue announced that the tax, license and fee revenue is up to $1.02 billion.

Marijuana sales have reached $6.5 billion.

That money has gone toward education and health programs in throughout the state.

Governor Jared Polis has praised the industry for creating new jobs and preventing youth marijuana use.