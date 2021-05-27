Community Foundation of Abilene looking to help local businesses still struggling from pandemic, grants available

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Small businesses in Abilene could receive some extra help after more than a year of struggle.

The Community Foundation of Abilene is rolling out its next round of applications for the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund.

This is federal money allocated to the City of Abilene to help keep its small businesses afloat.

The Community Foundation of Abilene is in charge of allocating these next round of checks.

Last round, the CFA was able to help 16 local businesses distributing more than $300,000 between them.

“COVID has impacted all businesses, but its the small businesses that are really hurting,” said CFA Grant Director Michelle Parrish. “It’s those that are employing people in your neighborhood. You know we’re trying to keep especially those low to moderate income employees getting a paycheck and making sure that their rent is paid and that their kids are taken care of.”

In order to be considered businesses must meet a certain list of criteria:

• Funds are available for Abilene businesses that grossed $750k/year or less in 2020.

• The business owner and/or at least one employee must qualify as low-to-moderate-income

according to HUD guidelines.

• The business must have a physical location within Abilene city limits.

• The business location must be outside the home.

• The business must have been in operation as of March 16, 2019 and show a loss of revenue in

2020 due to COVID-19.

Grants of sizes $2,500 to $50,000 will be awarded to winning applicants.

Applications open June 7 and will stay open through June 30.

Businesses can apply at the Community Foundation of Abilene website found here.

Winners will be announced July 30, 2021.