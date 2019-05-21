Confirmed tornado lands in Western Big Country
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A confirmed tornado has landed in the western Big Country.
The tornado touched down in Mitchell County just before 9 p.m. Monday before moving east toward Loraine, Sweetwater, and Roscoe.
There are currently no reports of damage or injuries.
Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.
