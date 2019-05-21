Main News

Confirmed tornado lands in Western Big Country

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 09:07 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 09:08 PM CDT

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A confirmed tornado has landed in the western Big Country.

The tornado touched down in Mitchell County just before 9 p.m. Monday before moving east toward Loraine, Sweetwater, and Roscoe.

There are currently no reports of damage or injuries.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected