Confirmed tornado lands in Western Big Country

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A confirmed tornado has landed in the western Big Country.

The tornado touched down in Mitchell County just before 9 p.m. Monday before moving east toward Loraine, Sweetwater, and Roscoe.

There are currently no reports of damage or injuries.

