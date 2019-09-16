Construction underway at Jones County ICE facility

ANSON, Texas (KRBC) – The new ICE detention center in the Big Country is getting closer to completion, still expected to be finished near the end of November.

Work has been underway for several weeks, with most of the demolition work already completed. Some of the new construction is almost finished: a new outer perimeter fence, for example.

The Texas Midwest Public Facility Corporation is the group in charge of the renovation. They held the first of several meetings Monday, where they put things into motion.

One goal was to pin down federal funding. The group officially requisitioned the nearly $2 million promised by the federal government for the project.

Additionally, the group agreed to begin payments to the contractors in charge of renovating the old facility. They’re the same ones who have been working in recent weeks.

“Everything is falling into place”, said Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin. “They’re getting a good response from people applying for jobs. The contractors got a large number of people working. They’re moving forward very aggressively.

With things falling into place as they are, Judge Spurgin says he’s confident the new facility will be open in time to hit the late Novemeber target.