1.3 million Nissans recalled after problems with backup cameras

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than one million Nissans are being recalled by the company after problems were discovered with the backup camera display settings.

Nearly two dozen models, including the Infiniti QX50 and 60, are part of the recall.

The company says that owners can adjust the camera displays so the image wouldn’t be visible to drivers. The vehicles will keep that setting saved for future trips, which violate federal safety standards.

Starting on October 21st, dealers will update the settings at no charge. The repair takes less than 30 minutes.

