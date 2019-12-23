11-year-old girl’s phone number found listed on escort website

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WCMH/CNN) — A Wisconsin mother was horrified to learn that her 11-year-old daughter’s phone number was listed on an escort website.

She told WISN at least one man called her.

Faith Baldus spent Saturday afternoon sifting through ads of a personal nature.

“It was horrible,” said Baldus. “Then I had to try and figure out what other information does this service have and are we safe?”

She says on Saturday the 14th, a John called her 11-year-old daughter’s phone looking for an escort. When her daughter didn’t answer, the John then called Baldus, whose number is listed on her daughter’s voicemail for emergencies.

“So he asked for my name. And I said are you sure you’re looking for me at this number? And he said yes, I called another number and it’s my daughter number because it’s listed on an escort site. You need to search it and get your daughter’s information off of there,” said Baldus.

Baldus went to the website, skipthegames.eu. Sure enough, there was her daughter’s number listed under an escort’s name and photo. It also listed all the talents and services the escort provided.

“Actually just having to read through all those really opened my eyes to how disgusting this world really is.”

Baldus says she doesn’t know how her daughter’s number ended up on the site. She filed a police report and made sure she wouldn’t get any more illicit calls.

“I took her phone away and I changed her phone number and gave her her new phone number,” said Baldus.

She said she hasn’t told her daughter why she changed her number.

“I will when she’s 16,” said Baldus.

