Abilene ammo manufacturer’s production drops 80% due to nationwide supply shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Across the nation, gun owners are struggling to find ammunition.

However, that also leaks over into manufacturing.

David Andrews, CEO of Andrews Ammunition in Abilene, said that since the shortage, there have been many days of twiddling his thumbs.

Andrews is a former Air Force vet, serving in Desert Storm, as well as accountant and state representative nominee, and now spends his days making ammunition in a small shop tucked away in an army surplus store.

“It’s fun, it’s relaxing,” Andrews said. “And a matter of fact, it’s therapeutic.”

For Andrews, he takes pride in his years in the Air Force and his country, so he only uses American-made products to make his rounds.

“America is great. America makes the best stuff,” Andrews said. “I take a lot of pride in my manufacturing, and as a result, I will only use American made.”

However, it’s not just shipping issues hindering the delays in supplies. Andrews believes it is because of a lack of workers, leading to a lack of American-made supplies.

“When things were good we were doing about 30,000 rounds per month,” Andrews said. “Now, I’m down to maybe 6,000 rounds a month. That’s how critical it is because of the components”

He said that finding primers, the small circle on the bottom of the bullet that sparks the gun powder when the gun is fired, and gun powder have been the hardest to get a hold of.

Andrews said before the pandemic, he had ample amounts of both, but has yet to receive any since last July.

At one point, Andrews said he had over 200,000 primers in his shop.

Now, he is having to improvise to keep business flowing.

“I don’t have any inventory,” Andrews said.”So when people want manufacturing done, I tell them I can make a 244 Valkyrie for you, but you’ll have to bring your primers in.”

His business partner and friend, Edwin Bumpass, said that since the shortage began, they have had some long days in the store.

“We find ourselves watching YouTube a lot.” Bumpass said laughing.

But, also said the ammunition shop still brings in quite a bit of foot traffic.

“People buy ammo everywhere, and David specializes in obsolete, hard to find, discontinued ammo so we really did well in that.” Bumpass said.

Even though they are short on inventory, Andrews said he still has customers calling and coming in looking for hunting ammo, saying his phone “explodes” with calls almost daily.