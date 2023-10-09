ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene boutique is closing its doors after 37 years in business.

Casa Authentique, located on the 3000 block of Southwest Drive, is expected to close by the end of the year.

Owner Yannell Crumpler Rieder is retiring after running the store for 37 years. She originally opened the store to sell shoes in 1986 and later expanded into a wide variety of fashion retail.

Rieder told KTAB and KRBC she wants to spend more time with her family and maybe work for a nonprofit.

Retirement sales are now underway until the store closes for good, which Rieder expects to be around Christmas, depending on how fast they go through the remainder of their inventory.