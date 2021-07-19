Abilene gas remains under $3.00/gallon as experts predict peak in prices

Consumer News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Gas prices at stations around Abilene are still hovering at less than $3.00 a gallon as experts predict the weeks-long climb is finally going to peak.

A quick glance at a local price map provided by GasBuddy.com shows stations in Abilene selling gas for $2.67 a gallon to $2.99 a gallon. This is about on par with the Texas average of $2.84 a gallon.

Experts expect prices to level off thanks to a recent agreement with OPEC.

“It’s a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2%, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains.

Last year, gas prices dropped to under $1.90 a gallon during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2014.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories