Abilene gas remains under $3.00/gallon as experts predict peak in prices

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Gas prices at stations around Abilene are still hovering at less than $3.00 a gallon as experts predict the weeks-long climb is finally going to peak.

A quick glance at a local price map provided by GasBuddy.com shows stations in Abilene selling gas for $2.67 a gallon to $2.99 a gallon. This is about on par with the Texas average of $2.84 a gallon.

Experts expect prices to level off thanks to a recent agreement with OPEC.

“It’s a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2%, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains.

Last year, gas prices dropped to under $1.90 a gallon during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2014.