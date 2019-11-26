Abilene restaurants open for Thanksgiving

Buffalo Wild Wings will be serving their typical menu from 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Cracker Barrel will be serving a “Homestyle turkey n’ dressing meal” starting at 11 am, it comes with: Turkey n’ Dressing, Turkey Gravy, a sampling of Sugar Cured Ham, Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans, Cranberry Relish, choice of country side, Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins, your choice of refillable beverage and a tasty slice of Pumpkin Pie.

Golden Corral will have Thanksgiving food on the buffet including turkey, ham, and all the fixings from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for $14.99 (not including the drink).

Lucy’s Big Burgers will feed anyone their Thanksgiving feast for FREE from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Denny’s will be serving Thanksgiving classics all day. They’re open 24/7. They will be having a turkey dinner available.

Hooters will be serving their typical food menu from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

IHOP will be open on their regular hours (24/7). Turkey and the regular menu will be available.