La Stazione is now up for lease in downtown Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s fine dining Italian restaurant is up for lease.

There is now a “restaurant for lease” sign posted to the T&P building that houses La Stazione on N 1st Street.

Owner Charlie Wolfe also posted the leasing information on social media, saying “restaurant for Lease, fully equipped, large outside private courtyard, bar, POS.”

It’s currently unknown if the restaurant will remain in operation while it is up for lease.

La Stazione opened to the public in Fall 2022. Their menu is centered around Italian classics like hand-rolled pasta and decadent desserts.

No further information has been released.