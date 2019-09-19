Allsup’s stores out of famous burritos but expecting new stock soon

(KTAB/KRBC) – Allsup’s stores are experiencing a shortage of their famous burritos but say they are expecting new shipments soon.

After hearing rumors of a region-wide shortage, KTAB and KRBC called several Allsup’s in Abilene and elsewhere in the Big Country, and all say they are out of stock, specifically of the bean and beef variety.

Most of the stores say they are expecting to get new stock in Saturday, maybe even as early as Thursday.

One store employee claims the shortage is due to an issue with the supply at the corporate warehouse.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to Allsup’s headquarters to get more information on why this shortage is happening.

Twitter users from across Texas and New Mexico have been expressing frustration at the lack of burritos for the past several days.

So far, it appears no official comment has been given.

I feel like we aren’t talking about this Allsup’s burrito shortage enough. 🤷‍♂️ — Leon Reefer (@HicksJerrod) September 18, 2019

See Guys…., KRQE News 13 Should've Have Reported On The Allsup's Burritos Story Like I Asked 🤷 Now The Rumors Are True…. No More Burritos 😥 #StillNeedAnswers — Snapchat: Cadabby9 (@Cadabby87) September 17, 2019

@Coach_Wheatly Might as well shut done Allsup’s if no burritos! https://t.co/B7SGXRMfBw — Lance Lahnert (@lancelahnert) September 16, 2019

How can Allsup's be out of the burritos they are famous for?? What kind of fresh hell is this????? — Melissa Kay (@Missalissa1558) September 16, 2019