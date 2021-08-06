Amazon offering $10 for your palm scan

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Amazon is offering $10 for your palm print in an effort to get more people to use its palm-recognition technology.

Amazon One was made available at select Amazon Go stores last September and then at select Whole Foods Stores in April.

Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Officer with Blade Technologies, said it’s not being used as much as anticipated. To boost its usage, Amazon is offering a $10 store credit at Whole Foods and Amazon Go stores.

There are a few dozen Amazon One locations nationwide.

Schaffer said Amazon chose to use a palm-recognition because it is harder to determine a person’s identity just by looking at a palm image.

The company said at its launch that the service “is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature.”

This is the case for now, at least. As Schaffer admitted, people also didn’t worry too much about fingerprints 50 years ago.

He also said Amazon received FCC approval to use radar to gather information and monitor users’ sleep habits.