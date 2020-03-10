Apple: It’s OK to use Clorox wipes to clean your iPhone

(CNN) — You’ve probably been using disinfecting wipes more often over the past month or so.
Well, now you can clean your iPhone and iPads with them too.
Health officials say the disease can live on glass, metal and plastic surfaces for more than a week.
Apple says it’s OK to use Clorox disinfecting wipes and 70% isopropyl alcohol on its products.
The Wall Street Journal tested the theory by wiping an iPhone nearly 1,100 times and said the coating of the phone “was still in good condition.”
