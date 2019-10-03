Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closures

(KRON) – Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond says it will close 60 stores across the company – up from 20 from the April estimate of 40 stores.

According to USA Today, a list of exactly which stores will close has not been released, but most of the closings are expected to happen after the holiday shopping season in early 2020.

Forty of the store closures will be Bed Bath & Beyond stores and the other 20 will be other stores in the parent company, including buybuy Baby, Harmon Face Values and World Market.

According to global marketing research firm Coresight Research, across the retail sector, nearly 8,600 store closures have been announced so far this year, up from around 5,900 closings in 2018.

