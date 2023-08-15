The Brand is Challenging Content Creators of All Levels to Unleash Their Creativity in Exchange for Big Bucks and Social Media Fame When They Feature the Taco Bell®-Exclusive Beverage with the Restaurant's Menu Items

DALLAS (KDAF) — Exclusively at Taco Bell, Brisk is unveiling its new flavor, “Brisk Dragon Paradise” with a little nice competition for the most creative influencer.

“Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea TikTok Challenge,” gives users the option to enter to win a share of $50,000. While sipping on that brand-new sparkling iced tea from Brisk, hopefully, the most imaginative will be inspired by the competition and highlight their individuality.

‘Brisk will then choose and feature the top three entries on @DrinkBrisk on TikTok, pushing the posts across the platform and determining the winning content via most likes,” a press release read via PR NewsWire.

The top three finishers will receive $5,000 each, while the grand prize winner will receive a staggering $50,000. The Grand prize winner will also have their material shared on Taco Bell and Brisk social media channels.

“Brisk has always been committed to elevating creators of all types, and with the Brisk Dragon Paradise TikTok challenge, we’re doing that on the platform where creativity reigns supreme. Whether it’s curating a fizzy-focused ASMR session or something truly unique, Brisk is encouraging and rewarding fans who think outside the box and make their TikToks stand out,” said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership.

Calling all content creators, are you ready for the challenge? *