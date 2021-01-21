Chick-fil-a closing in Mall of Abilene after 40+ years of service

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chick-fil-a is closing in the Mall of Abilene after serving the Key City for more than 40 years.

Thursday morning, the store announced that Saturday, January 30 will be its last day in business.

“A huge thank you to all of our guests. As we say goodbye, we know that many great memories and first bites of Chick-fil-a were enjoyed at this location and it has been our pleasure to serve you,” a social media post reveals.

The store, located at 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, has been open since 1979.