ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chick-fil-A has opened a ‘limited’ location in downtown Abilene.

The new location is in the First Financial Bank, West Building, on the 2nd Floor.

Hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. only, and the menu will be limited.

This is Abilene’s 5th Chick-fil-a location. There are two main locations on S Clack Street and Hwy 351, and there are also locations on the Abilene Christian University and Hendrick Health System campuses.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for more updates on new restaurants and stores coming to Abilene!