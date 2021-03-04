Chipotle, e.l.f. team up to satisfy your hunger for beauty

(NEXSTAR) — Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics are teaming up for the launch of a limited-edition makeup collection “you didn’t know you were craving,” the companies announced Thursday.

Starting March 10, the e.l.f. x Chipotle collection will be available featuring an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, face sponge set and a makeup bag that looks like Chipotle’s tortilla chip bag.

“There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Burrito lovers 🤝 beauty lovers pic.twitter.com/VW89poLNUU — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) March 4, 2021

Marchisotto added that the vegan-friendly cosmetics company and the Mexican food chain “share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers.”

Last spring, e.l.f. and Chipotle launched a limited-edition bundle that sold out in only four minutes.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values,” said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise, Chipotle.

The makeup collection ranges from $8 to $18 and will be available on elfcosmetics.com, chipotlegoods.com, and on the mobile-first virtual shopping platform, NTWRK.

In addition, Chipotle is offering a beauty-inspired all-vegan entrée called the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl, which will be available from March 10-17.

The bowl includes white rice, pinto beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red salsa, guacamole, lettuce and a side of chips. It comes pre-built with vegan ingredients, and it marks the first time Chipotle has introduced a menu item in collaboration with another consumer brand.