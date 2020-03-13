Chipotle offering free home delivery through March

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced it will offer free delivery starting Sunday. The delivery orders are customized via Chipotle’s Delivery Kitchen.

The fast-food chain also introduced a new delivery tracker so you can follow your meal from the restaurant to your location.

Prior to placing orders, customers can put special instructions for delivery drivers in the Chipotle app to limit direct contact.

The delivery is free with a minimum of a $10 order and runs through March 31.

