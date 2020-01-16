Colgate debuts vegan-certified toothpaste, recyclable tube

(CNN) – A company that helps make teeth white is going green!

Colgate is launching what it claims is a vegan-certified toothpaste inside an “industry-first” recyclable tube.

Most tubes of toothpaste are made of aluminum and plastic. But the new toothpaste tube is made from high-density polyethylene. That’s the same material that’s used for milk jugs.

Officials with the oral care brand took five years to develop this recyclable tube.

As for the toothpaste itself, the company said it’s nearly 100 percent natural.

The two kinds of toothpaste, Smile for Good Protection and Smile for Good Whitening, can be purchased at some retailers.

Among them: Amazon, Boots, Ocado, Sainsburys, SuperDrug, Waitrose and Wilko.

Latest Posts: