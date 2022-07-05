Crumbl cookies has announced an opening date for its Abilene location.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crumbl cookies has set an opening date for their new location in Abilene.

The cookie store, located at 3560 S Clack Street, will be officially open for business Friday, July 8 from 8:00 a.m. to midnight.

This location, which is near Petco and Panera Bread in the Shops at Abilene, will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and Sunday they will be closed.

Crumbl cookies are known for being fresh, featuring new, unique flavors every week. This week’s selection includes milk chocolate chip, birthday cake (patriotic), apple pie, s’mores brownie, Blue Raspberry ft. ICEE®, and Cornbread.





In addition to in-store orders, Crumbl will also offer take-out, curbside, and delivery options beginning Wednesday, July 13.