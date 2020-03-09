Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with 80¢ blizzards deal

(CNN) – Dairy Queen is turning 80 and wants to celebrate with you!

The chain is offering buy-one-get-one blizzards for just 80 cents.

The deal continues until March 15.

