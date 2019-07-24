Equifax breach website now accepting customer claims

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that people who may have been impacted by the Equifax information breach have a new website they can visit.

The website, www.EquifaxBreachSettlement.com, is bring run by a third party and not Equifax. People can visit the site and input limited information about themselves to see if their personal information was part of the 2017 breach that affected more than 147 million people. The website just asked for the person’s last name and last six digits of their social security number.

The website also is an informational source, allowing consumers to find information about the breach, information about the settlement that was reached, how to file claims for financial restitution, set up credit monitoring and more.

“For two years, nearly half the U.S. population has wondered if their personal information was compromised because of Equifax’s irresponsible and negligent behavior,” said Attorney General James. “Today, we can finally provide every American with clarity and undoubtedly tell them whether their information was stolen or not. I urge all to visit www.EquifaxBreachSettlement.com and check to see if their data was illegally breached, and if so, file a claim for restitution. Consumers will need to deal with the fallout of this breach for years to come, and this website is just the first step in helping provide consumers with the tools to recover.”