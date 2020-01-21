Excedrin shortage possible after production issues

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — Pharmacies around the country are temporarily out of the popular medication Excedrin.

The makers of the drug have paused production, leaving empty shelves at pharmacies.

Ashleigh Eldred is at her usual store, looking for her usual medicine in its usual aisle.

Ashleigh Eldred says, “They are temporarily out of stock.”

Where she usually finds Excedrin, just an empty hole.

It’s not just big stores like Wegmans, but smaller pharmacies like Westside Family Pharmacy in Syracuse, have spaced saved to restock Excedrin.

Zulia Rodriguez says, “We’ve been trying to get it in stock and we’ve been unable to get it. And when I looked today, there’s only a few of their entire line that’s actually available. And it’s pretty much what we have here. Other than that, we’ve been unable to get it.”

Ashleigh Eldred says, “I haven’t seen it empty like this. It’s kind of scary.”

Glaxosmithkline — the makers of Excedrin products — confirms that due to “inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients,” it’s temporarily discontinuing production of “Excedrin Extra Strength” and “Excedrin Migraine” in both caplets and geltab form.

The company reminds that its less popular tension headache and p.m. options and other brands or generic forms of painkillers are still available.

Ashleigh Eldred says, “I’ve been suffering for about 10 years. I’ve gone to the doctors, I have tried prescription meds. I’ve tried botox. I’ve tried medical marijuana. And I still end up going back and taking Excedrin.”

It might not be impossible to get, but Ashleigh couldn’t find it at other Wegmans stores and her mom came up empty looking at a Las Vegas Walmart.

Ashleigh Eldred says, “If I have a migraine attack, i’m not sure if I was to not have any on me, what I would do.”

With no date set for production to resume, she’ll rely on the few she has left.

Latest Posts: