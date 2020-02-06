Federal ban on flavored vape cartridges now in effect

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – The partial federal ban will now affect most flavored e-cigarette pods like fruity, dessert, and mint flavors – the kinds that really attract young teens to vaping in the first place.

The new ban that goes into effect today does not include menthol and tobacco.

President Donald Trump announced the “flavor ban” back in September, with the goal to stop youth vaping as health officials say it has reached “epidemic levels.”

In 2019, about 28% of high school students admitted to vaping.

But officials with the American Lung Association and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids are saying the ban doesn’t go far enough, as the ban does not include open-tank systems and flavored e-liquids not in pods – these are products you can find at local vape shops.

Disposable e-cigarettes are also included in the ban, and these can still come in fruity flavors.

It will be interesting to see how this will be regulated because this does not mean that vape shops nationwide will just stop selling the banned products – or at what scale the Food and Drug Administration will be enforcing this.

According to the policy, the FDA says it will make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis, and that it is unable to take enforcement action against every illegally marketed tobacco product.

The agency will need to make the best use of its resources.

For now, the FDA will go after any companies still producing flavored cartridges and any companies that market their products towards children.

