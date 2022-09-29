ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new fine-dining restaurant with valet service is now open in historic downtown Abilene.

La Stazione, located in the T&P Depot building on N 1st Street, is having a soft launch Thursday night before officially opening for business Friday.

The menu will be centered around Italian classics like hand-rolled pasta and decedent desserts!



















Visit La Stazione Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be made online via OpenTable.com. A complimentary valet service is also provided Thursday through Saturday evening.