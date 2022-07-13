ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The old location of the iconic Crystal’s Pizza and Spaghetti in Abilene has been demolished.

Crews have been working to tear down the restaurant at 2201 S 1st Street all week, and as of Wednesday afternoon, there was nothing but rubble left standing on the lot.

Current building permits filed for that location show this demolition took place after an asbestos survey was completed earlier this year.









Permit filings also indicate the site may be the future location of a Dollar General store.

Dollar General has filed to build a new store at the site and has already filed permits to put up signs.

Crystal’s Pizza and Things was founded by famed Abilene-area entrepreneur Bill Waugh, who also started the first-ever Taco Bueno location in town.

Waugh opened Crystal’s on S 1st Street in 1972 then later expanded the franchise to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

Dallas Morning News reports the last Crystal’s restaurant shut its doors for good in 2013.

The Abilene location was closed to the public long before this week’s demolition.