New businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon to Abilene!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open!

Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

















Summer Moon Coffee started in the Hill Country and has since expanded to several areas around Texas. They serve coffee, including lattes made with their famous moon milk, tea, chai, and more.

Visit their website to order ahead or learn more!

The Peacock Patio Bar, located at 536 Hickory Street, is slated to be Abilene hottest new bar space, transforming an old funeral home into a lux nightlife experience.









Come sip your favorite drink and relax in their inviting outdoor space with unique water features, or experience the venue during the daylight by signing up to use their co-working area, which has several amenities such as high speed internet, free parking, access to copiers and printers, and more.

The Peacock Patio Bar has not set a grand opening date yet, but the developers tell KTAB and KRBC it’s currently set for sometime in mid-September.

Check out their website to learn more about the bar and office space, including several businesses that have already agreed to set up shop in the suites!

Lastly, Twisted Root Burger Company, which has locations across Texas, has finally completed their façade at the Allen Ridge shopping center off Judge Ely Blvd. They will soon join Summer Moon Coffee as a mainstay business for the area.







Twisted Root is known for their handcrafted burgers and milkshakes.

Hiring is currently underway, but an opening date has not been released. Their website will be updated with the latest information.