The original El Fenix Cafe location in Abilene will be demolished soon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The original location of El Fenix restaurant in Abilene will be demolished soon.

Construction crews are set to begin levelling the building at the corner Treadaway Blvd and N Washington Street sometime next week.

Owners say that the building is full of asbestos and in disrepair, so the City of Abilene had demanded they take it down.













El Fenix Cafe, which was a mom-and-pop staple in Abilene for more than 80 years, opened a second location in Burro Alley off S 1st Street in 1996. The Treadaway Blvd location was open simultaneously for a few years before it was shut down for good in 1999.

The Burro Alley location finally closed as well in December 2020 after family members couldn’t find anyone to carry on their legacy.

Now, the historic Burro Alley location is for sale, listed at $1.4 million for the entire shopping center, which includes multiple retail opportunities.

BigCountryHomepage.com will have more information on the Treadaway Blvd demolition. Check back for additional details.